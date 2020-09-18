1/1
Mark Bold
Mark Michael Bold, 55, passed away September 6th, following a long illness.

Mark was born in Seattle to Arlene (Zahnow) and Gerald Bold. He graduated from Shorecrest H.S., started a career in construction, owned a gym, and then joined his father at Utility Systems, a family owned business.

Mark's passions included all things auto racing. He raced in figure 8's, street stock, and the NASCAR NW Tour, car #12. After his driving career he moved on to car ownership. Mark also loved all Washington State sports. He enjoyed camping, boating, and relaxing at the cabin in Sun Cove. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had many long time friends from school, the gym, work and his racing family, who were all important to him.
Mark leaves behind his loving girlfriend of 17 years, Ann Rhinehart, her son Tyler, his parents Arlene and Jerry, stepson Derrick, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his only sibling Paula Chouinard.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to pandemic restrictions.

September 6, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
