Mark Brodeck passed-away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on his sailboat on Wednesday, August 19th. A beloved member of the Friday Harbor community, Mark was known for his big heart, positive outlook on life, and dedication to the peace movement.

He was born on March 16, 1956 in Boston, Massachusetts, and spent much of his formative years overseas with his family on military bases in Japan, Iran, Spain, and Germany. This early exposure to a variety of different cultures and world views influenced his open-mindedness and dedication to peace activism.

Mark graduated from Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington in 1974. He faced great personal challenges in his life, including losing his brother, severing his spinal cord, and facing the possibility of never walking again. He was determined to beat the odds, which he did after years of hard work and rehabilitation. His determination and resiliency were a source of inspiration for those around him.

Mark graduated from Western Washington University and had a 23-year career in accounting with the state of Washington. Throughout his adult life, Mark was dedicated to freedom from occupation and equal rights for all, including the right to exist in peace and security. He traveled throughout the world, including Palestine, where he stood in solidarity with the people there.

After retiring, Mark moved to Friday Harbor and lived the simple life he dreamed of on his sailboat. His kindness, empathy, compassion, and positivity will be remembered by all who knew him.

March 16, 1956 - August 19, 2020