Mark Edward Wantola Mark E. Wantola, age 55, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, FL. He was born and raised in Michigan City, Indiana, where he was a 1983 graduate of Elston High School. Upon graduating, Mark enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA. He served as an aviation electrician onboard two aircraft carriers, the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) and the USS Ranger (CV-61). After being honorably discharged, Mark settled in Anaheim, CA and went to work as an aviation electrician for McDonnell Douglas for 1 ½ years. He then went to work for Boeing Aerospace Company and moved to Everett, WA. He worked for Boeing as a master electrician for 30 years. He had the distinguishing honor of serving on the team responsible for Air Force One. He also spent time in England working with British Airways on the Concorde Supersonic Airliner. In addition, he was also part of the original team of electricians that served the U.S Navy's P-8 Poseidon aircraft and weapons program. He was an avid outdoorsman who spent most of his free time either on the water fishing or in the mountains hunting. Mark had a passion for music which allowed him to meet musicians such as Uli Jon Roth, David Gilmore and Michael Schenker. More than anything else, Mark loved his family. The two loves of his life were his wife and son. He will be deeply missed. Mark is survived by his wife, Tami Wantola of Jacksonville; a son, Nathan Wantola of Jacksonville; his mother, Lorna Miller of Kansas City, MO; sisters, Nancy Toth (Bill) of Sarasota, FL and Janet Mashburn (Darrell) of Kansas City, MO and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Wantola; sisters, Betty Miller and Denise Black. A private memorial service with military honors will be held at Faith City Assembly of God, 1314 S Woodland Ave, Michigan City, IN 46360. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Salmon for Soldiers, 41 E Rhododendron Ln., Union, WA 98592; or the Alyssa Arneson College Fund, c/o Jessica Blumenfeld, Edward Jones, 2146 N. Karwick Road, Ste B, Michigan City, IN 46360. Please make checks payable to Edward Jones. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



