Mark Holmes
1948 - 2020
Mark was born in Everett, Washington on April 26, 1948 to Charles and Bertha Holmes. He died on August 12, 2020. He is survived by his sister Marsha Warden, brother-in-law Michael Warden and nephew Charles Warden. Mark attended schools in Marysville and later was a resident of Victoria Ranch in Arlington. As an adult, he resided at Quil Ceda House and a group living facility operated by the tireless staff at Volunteers of America. Mark was active in Special Olympics, as well as recreation and education activities in Snohomish County. He especially enjoyed travel, bowling, watching Seahawk and Cougar football. He was gentle soul, liked by everyone. We will miss his joy at eating a hamburger, the laughter at a joke and his observations of life often missed by others.
April 26, 1948 - August 12, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
