At the age of 55 Mark passed away under his terms after a short bout of pancreatic cancer, encircled by his children, Alaina, Trevor and faithful companion Orion. Mark, aka Coach had a passion for the martial arts from an early age, he was self-taught but thirsted to study and learn from those teachers he admired and respected. Taky Kimura, one of Bruce Lee's top students and closest friends said to Mark, "you are the fastest big man I have ever met." The Center for Creative Martial Arts (CCMA) was opened where everyone was accepted and treated with respect. He taught boxing and kickboxing instilling his passion and knowledge in an open and safe place. Forever remembering those he trained, not as students but a part of his forever family. Mark will be missed by countless people whose lives have been forever changed. He will be remember as a mentor, gentle teddy bear and friend. Mark supported the American Cancer Society
so if you choose, please consider contributing to the ACS or your favorite charity
in Marks memory.
"It's like a finger pointing away to the moon. Don't concentrate on the finger or you will miss all that heavenly glory", "If you love life, do not waste time, for time is what life is made up of" - Bruce Lee February 1, 1965 - June 12, 2020