Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark L. Lawrence. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





January 16, 1952- March 27, 2020 Mark L Lawrence of Desoto TX passed away at home in his sleep early March 27. Born January 16, 1952, died March 27, 2020 at age 68. Mark has been fighting kidney failure and diabetes for years but finally lost his battle. He and his wife, Diana Lawrence, lived in Arlington/Granite Falls for 26 years and had many roots in the area. Mark and Diana loved to take road trips all over Canada and the US as well as to camp and grow vegetables in their garden. They also loved being with family and friends, and enjoyed rousing games of Yahtzee and Hands and Feet. He served during the Vietnam War as a submariner and fell in love with the ocean during that time. He was happiest on the water or in nature. Mark retired in 2017 from the Washington State Department of Transportation after 25 years. He was a Civil Engineer, working on road design, and spent the last several years in Project Management. His ashes will be placed into a Living Urn with an oak tree, his favorite tree. Some will be taken to the Gulf of Mexico at a later date to be scattered. He was preceded in death by his father, Freeman Lawrence; mother, Eva Lawrence; sister, Betty Jean Early; and sister, Martha Ann Byers. Mark is survived by his wife, Diana; son, Matthew and wife Robin Lawrence; along with their three children; sister, Barbara and husband Bobby Warren; brother, Donnie and Linda Lawrence, brother, Richie and wife Rachel Lawrence and brother, Dale Lawrence. He also leaves behind Diana's three children and eight grandchildren. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close