Mark Eugene Montroy died of cancer at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington on June 10, 2020.
Mark was born January 12, 1961 in Spokane, Washington, to Ralph Gene Montroy and Pheryl Evonne Richardson Montroy. Mark moved from Spokane to Port Angeles with his family at age 10. He attended school in Port Angeles, and graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1979. He attended Peninsula College and the University of Washington in Seattle, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. He worked for most of his career in mid-management in the manufacturing industry. He worked for Precor, Inc. for many years, where he met and fell in love with Luisa Torres. They were married in 2003, and have two sons, Michael Bradley and Mark L. During the past 9 years Mark has been a stay-at-home dad, caring for his two boys. In spite of multiple health problems in recent years, he never lost his sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by his family.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Gene Montroy.
He is survived by his wife, Luisa and his sons, Bradley and Mark, at home in Everett; his mother, Pheryl Montroy, of Sequim, Washington; his sister, Jolie Montroy, of Everett; and his brother, Jeff Montroy, of Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Solie Funeral Home in Everett, is in charge of cremation. Interment will be at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett. A graveside memorial ceremony will be held at a future date, due to covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, or a favorite charity. January 12, 1961 - June 10, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 21 to Jun. 17, 2020.