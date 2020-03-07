Mark H. Wolstenholme Mark H. Wolstenholme passed away February 23, 2020 in Shoreline, WA at the age of 54. He was born July 17, 1966 in Roseburg, OR. Mark attended High school and college in Shoreline where he followed his passion for automotive technology. He enjoyed restoring cars. Survived by beloved father and lifetime partner, Dolores. A funeral service will be held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Rd. in Lynnwood, WA 98036 on Saturday March 7, 2020 beginning at 11:00am. Please visit: www.floralhillslynnwood.com to leave your condolences on John's online guestbook.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 7, 2020