The heavens received a new angel on Aug 18th, 2020. Marlene Gregory got her wings and she flew high. Marlene was born May 20th, 1951 in Grants Pass, Oregon to Clifford Sr. and Lorna Gregory. The family moved to Marysville, WA in 1952. She was a graduate of Marysville High in 1969. Marlene lived in Spirit Lake, Idaho at the time of her death. Marlene lived in Deaver, Wyoming for many years. She was an EMT in Powell, Wyoming, a job she loved. But her true love was being a Master Gardener. She could grow anything. She loved working at her best friend Sandy's nursery in Wyoming. Making hanging baskets were her specialty. Marlene was the Christmas cookie maker and filled many homes with her amazing baking. As we all used to say when we would watch her favorite show with her, "Why are you not on Jeopardy?!" She never gave us a chance to answer any of the questions. Marlene was preceeded in death by her parents, sister Dianne Grow, brother in laws Robbie Grow and Jim Hayes. She will be truly missed by all but especially her husband Steve Kinney, and her three children, daughter Jodi Swanson who she met in June 2019, her son Adam Gregory (Faith), and Peter Stalvey. Marlene was so grateful to Jodi's adopted parents for raising such a wonderful woman. She also left behind 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandsons, her brother Cliff Jr (Claudia) and sisters MaryJane Hayes and Betty Bjorn (Alan). Also, 2 uncles and many nieces and nephews, cousins and her special little Rosebud. A celebration of Marlenes life will be this coming spring in Mount Vernon Washington when the tulips are in bloom.

