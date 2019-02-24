Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene M. White. View Sign

Marlene Marie (Haight) White Marlene White passed into the arms of Jesus with family at her side on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the age of 81. Marlene was born September 20, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Howard and Christina (Postma) Haight. She was the oldest of three children. She graduated from Reavis Community High School in 1955. She married her first husband, Aaron Kreide and moved to Everett, WA where they had three children before divorcing. She worked for GTE as an Administrative Assistant until retirement in 1993. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Haight and sister-in-law, Nancy Haight. She is survived by her children, Bob and Kim Kriede, Bill Kreide and Sharon and Mark Christensen; grandchildren, Shannon Kyzar, Jason and Tina Kreide, Kyle Christensen and Katie Christensen; great grandchildren, Chelsea, Rachel, Anthony, Cheyenne and Grace; great, great grandson, Wyatt, due in March; brother, Terry Haight; nieces, a nephew and many cousins, as well as her friends at Gen Care the Village in Granite Falls, where she has resided since April 2014. A memorial will be held at The Father's House, 402 S Granite Ave, Granite Falls, WA, on Saturday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019

