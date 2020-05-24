Marlie Jean Reed-Young
Marlie Jean Reed, 31, born June 2, 1988, was taken before her time early Sunday morning, Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Marlie is survived by her mother, Stephanie Gayle Zodrow-Tilley; her father, William Reed; sister, Andra Reed; stepdad, Daniel Tilley; her grandmothers, Marlene Brown and Bobbie Joe Myers; aunt and uncle, Paul and Julia Brown; and great grandmother, Dolores Jensen. Sweet Marlie grew up in Lakes Stevens, WA where she attended Glenwood Elementary, Lake Stevens Middle School, and Lake Stevens High School. Marlie had an exceptionally beautiful smile and sensational laugh. She lit up the room when she entered. She will forever be our love child, greatly missed but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace, my Marlie Jean.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 24, 2020.
