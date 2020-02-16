Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marnie Hargraves. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 5, 1949 - February 4, 2020 Marnie Hargraves, age 70, of Marysville, WA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Marnie moved to Washington as a child. She was a graduate of Western Washington University and Everett High School. Marnie was a Social Worker for Snohomish County for many years. She was a volunteer Lunch Buddy at Pinewood Elementary, the past treasurer for Marysville Youth Soccer, and a soccer coach. She was very proud of the "Snake Eyes" boys soccer team. Marnie was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn. She is survived by her sister, Karen (Bart) Beduhn; her niece, Michelle (Charlie); her aunt, Norma; cousins: Leah (Mike) Sweet, Lorna Guess, Jim Miller, and Jeff Miller. She also leaves behind many close friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Old Dog Haven, Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy.





Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020

