Marshall Clyde Wells Jr. Marshall Wells Jr., 76, of Edmonds, WA peacefully passed away at his home on January 4, 2020 with his loving partner and family at his side. Marshall was born March 13, 1943 in Minneapolis, MN to Marshall Clyde Wells Sr. and Elfa Irma Theil Wells. They moved to Lake City, WA in 1948. Marshall later moved to Edmonds, WA. He was united in marriage to Michelle Dundin in 1965. Two children were born to this marriage. Marshall later shared his life with his devoted and loving companion, Donna Clune. Marshall graduated from ITT Peterson School of Technology. He was employed for 34 years as Operations Supervisor at the University of Washington IPC Center. Marshall was a devoted car show participant. He was particularly proud of his own car collection. It was one of his greatest joys. Many trophies and awards line his shelves. Marshall's family was very important to him. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him much joy. Marshall and his smile and laugh will be dearly missed by his family surviving him: special friend, Donna Clune; son, Shawn Wells; daughter, Heidi White (Brett); grand sons, Austin and Keegan White, and granddaughter, Aundrea Carmichael (Brandon); grandsons, Jackson and Cooper Carmichael; brother, Allen Wells; nephew, Daniel Wells; and his car club family. Services for Marshall will be held at Evergreen Washelli's Funeral Home, 1111 North Aurora Ave, Seattle, WA. Viewing will be from 10:00 until 11:30 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 Refreshments will be serviced. Graveside service to follow at 12:00.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020