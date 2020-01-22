Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Robinson. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Marshall James (Jim) Robinson May 9, 1930 - January 14, 2020 Marshall James Robinson, 89, longtime resident of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully at home on January 14, 2020. Affectionately known as Jim to friends and family, he was born May 9, 1930 in Van Buren, AR to James Andrew Robinson and Vera Irene Jones. The family eventually settled outside of Jet, OK where Jim attended high school. As a young man, he traveled west looking for work, which he found in the silver mines of Kellogg, ID. A promise of a better job brought him to Wichita, KS, where he met his future wife, Enola. They were married on April 11, 1949 and within two weeks he started working for The Boeing Company. In his 36 years with Boeing he rose from a Sheet Metal Assembler into management as the company moved him and Enola from Wichita through Texas, Louisiana, and Washington until finally settling in Everett, WA. Jim was drafted into the United States Army in 1952, where he served as a Military Policeman in Stuttgart, Germany. He was for many years active in the Masonic Orders, and held life memberships in Blue Lodge, Royal Arch, Council, Knights Templar, Scottish Rite, Nile Shrine, Grotto and Eastern Star. After retiring from Boeing in 1985, Jim worked another five years for Tramco and was a caretaker of the downtown Everett Masonic Temple. In recent years, he looked after his grandchildren and repaired bicycles for the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop. He was a member of the Seattle Hill Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years, Enola; son, Michael and his wife, Anne; grandchildren, Andrea and Andrew; sisters, May Myers and Fay Green; numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Luginbill; father, James Robinson; and sisters, Phyllis Summerfield and Irene McCray. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, Evergreen Funeral Home, graveside service with military honors following at Evergreen Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett WA 98203.





Marshall James (Jim) Robinson May 9, 1930 - January 14, 2020 Marshall James Robinson, 89, longtime resident of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully at home on January 14, 2020. Affectionately known as Jim to friends and family, he was born May 9, 1930 in Van Buren, AR to James Andrew Robinson and Vera Irene Jones. The family eventually settled outside of Jet, OK where Jim attended high school. As a young man, he traveled west looking for work, which he found in the silver mines of Kellogg, ID. A promise of a better job brought him to Wichita, KS, where he met his future wife, Enola. They were married on April 11, 1949 and within two weeks he started working for The Boeing Company. In his 36 years with Boeing he rose from a Sheet Metal Assembler into management as the company moved him and Enola from Wichita through Texas, Louisiana, and Washington until finally settling in Everett, WA. Jim was drafted into the United States Army in 1952, where he served as a Military Policeman in Stuttgart, Germany. He was for many years active in the Masonic Orders, and held life memberships in Blue Lodge, Royal Arch, Council, Knights Templar, Scottish Rite, Nile Shrine, Grotto and Eastern Star. After retiring from Boeing in 1985, Jim worked another five years for Tramco and was a caretaker of the downtown Everett Masonic Temple. In recent years, he looked after his grandchildren and repaired bicycles for the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop. He was a member of the Seattle Hill Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years, Enola; son, Michael and his wife, Anne; grandchildren, Andrea and Andrew; sisters, May Myers and Fay Green; numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Luginbill; father, James Robinson; and sisters, Phyllis Summerfield and Irene McCray. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, Evergreen Funeral Home, graveside service with military honors following at Evergreen Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett WA 98203. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close