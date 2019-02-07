Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Martha Janet Haley peacefully left her time with us on February 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Her children and daughter-in-law were present at her passing. Martha was born November 13, 1938 and grew up in Seattle. She resided in Monroe, WA, for 46 years and was a member of Monroe Community Chapel, and enjoyed activities at the Monroe Senior Center. Martha was an avid knitter and crocheted and loved camping and fishing with her late husband, Jim. She loved long car rides, taking trips, and was devoted to her family. Her grandchildren remarked that she was always there for them. Martha is once again united with her loving husband, James E. Haley Sr., and mother, Doris L. Shearer who preceded her in death. She will be dearly missed by her children, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; her sister, Mary, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and uncle. Friends and family are invited to remember Martha on Monday February 11, 2019 at Purdy and Kerr of Monroe, WA 10:00 am to 11:30 am.





409 West Main Street

Monroe , WA 982720118

Funeral Home Details
(360) 794-7049

