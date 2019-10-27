Feb. 12, 1927 – Oct, 2 2019 Mother of four boys, James Victor, Douglas Oliver, Tracy Edward, Jon Patrick, and loyal wife to James Oliver. She is survived by her three eldest children, James, Douglas and Tracy, daughters-in-law, Edna and Mary Ann; grandchildren, Jennifer and Jacob. Martha also bids farewell to "the daughter she never had" and cherished friend, Shyleen Reed. Martha was a woman with southern charm and northwest spirit. She provided the anchor and the heart of the family until the very end, consistently putting the needs of her family above her own. She loved cooking, music, animals, and reading. Martha worked as a school teacher, secretary, financial officer and mother. She was loved by all who knew her and will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 27, 2019