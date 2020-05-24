October 23, 1922 - April 17, 2020 Martha May Konkler was born October 23, 1922 in Frazee Minnesota to George and Hattie Fryer. She passed away April 17, 2020 at the age of 97. Martha married Raymond Konkler, September 7, 1940. They were married 47 years until his death in 1987. She was an avid bowler in the Everett area and never missed a Mariners game. Martha attended Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Lake Stevens and a volunteer for several years at the Lake Stevens Food Bank. She will be remembered for her quick wit and willingness to always help. Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Konkler; son, Duane and his wife, Judith Konkler; daughter, Merlyn Herring; and great grandson, Nicholas Konkler. She is survived by her son, Richard Konkler and his wife, Susan: nine grandchildren, Kim, Ginger, Susan, Jennifer, Vince, Stacie, Scott, Laura and Jackie; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Stevens Food Bank.