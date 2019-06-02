Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Bednar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martin "Marty" McArthur Bednar of Marysville, WA, was 76 when he reunited with his wife Darilee Bednar in heaven on May 8, 2019. Marty was born on October 28, 1942, to Virginia Leona Bednar and Earl Augustus Bednar in Scotia, California. He was oldest of the three children. His siblings, Mary Reid and William Bednar, still live in Oregon. Marty met and married Darilee Bednar in 1970 and after a whirlwind romance and marriage, had four children, Earl Bednar of Florida, Erin Smith of Tulalip, WA, Rachel Nanfito of Everett, WA, and Virginia McVey of Marysville, WA. Marty also cared for his grandchildren, Levi Bednar, Dustin Smith, Mackenzie Bednar, Abbygail Smith, Isabel Nanfito, Leilani Smith, Miles Nanfito, Owenlee McVey, and Broderick McVey. Marty also had a dog named Willie who was his faithful companion. Marty joined the Navy in 1961 during the Vietnam War and served for four years until he was honorably discharged. Always working, he started at the Feuerwerker's Home Furnishings store with his father, then Boeing, then Goodyear as a mechanic, and lastly, Eastbury Salvage Yard. Marty was involved in Boy Scouts, he was a volunteer fireman in Marysville for 25 years, was an active AA member for almost 22 years, he was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Abate motorcycle group. Marty and Darilee loved to travel. He rode his Harley and Darilee rode her trike. Marty was silly, sweet, devoted and kind to everyone he met. He will be missed. A celebration of life will be held June 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm the VFW Hall at 2711 Oakes Ave, Everett, WA 98201.





