Martin Lee Frederick of Langley, WA, went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He passed away in his own home surrounded by family, according to his wishes. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 47 years Donna (Coates) Frederick, his children, Tressa Randolph and Greg (& Rachel) Frederick, and his grandchildren Cole, Aidyn, and Iris.

Born in Everett to Genevieve and Raymond Frederick, Martin, known as "Marty" to friends & family, was the youngest of three children. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Bonnie King and survived by his sister Karen Hawken of Oregon, along with cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A life-long resident of Washington state, he grew up mainly in the Snohomish area and attended Snohomish High School, graduating in 1963. Even at the age of 75, Marty kept in touch with a few life-long friends, trading stories and shared memories over the phone and occasionally in person.

Marty joined the Navy, where he served as a radioman for 4 years, earning an honorable discharge in 1968. Though he traveled the world during that time on the USS Richard B. Anderson and was stationed on Guam, he was a homebody at heart, returning to Washington state where he would meet his wife and later raise his family.

In 1979, Marty moved to Whidbey Island with wife Donna and daughter Tressa (then 2yrs). They were joined shortly thereafter by the arrival of younger brother Gregory. Martin was a faithful provider with a strong work ethic and easy-going nature. He worked for many years as a master carpenter until a disability required a change of direction. As health allowed, he eventually went on to complete a Construction Management degree and was hired by Washington State Dept. of Labor and Industries as a Construction Compliance Inspector where he remained until his retirement.

Marty was a member of the South Whidbey community for over 40 years, and was known for his great sense of humor, steadfastness, and deep love of family and friends. He was a member of both the House of Prayer and most recently Calvary Chapel Whidbey. His love of the Lord was strong and enduring right to the end. He enjoyed road trips, reading, and spending time with his kids and grandkids at every opportunity.

Marty spent the last 6 months of his life on hospice care, comfortable and in his own home. He was well-liked by his nurses and caregivers, often making them laugh at his dad-jokes, and they were there for him during his final moments. His family would like to express their deep gratitude to Hospice of the Northwest for their exceptional care and compassion during that time.

Martin was laid to rest on Saturday, August 22, in a private ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Coupeville, WA, resided over by Pastor Brett Williams and attended by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

March 19, 1945 - August 5, 2020