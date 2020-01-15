Marvin Alan Ayres Marvin Ayres, 64, of Everett, WA, passed away on December 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Marv was born on Christmas Day 1954. An Everett Native, he attended Roosevelt, Evergreen, and graduated from Cascade in 1973. He continued his education at Edmonds Community College. Marv began his career at Nord Door in Everett. He then worked for Ameron for many years until he joined the Union 302/612 Operating Engineers. He worked in Seattle for Lease/Crutcher. He retired in 2014. Marv was an outdoorsman. He loved pheasant hunting, deer hunting, and fishing. Alta Lake was his home away from home. Quad riding was great fun. He had joined a quad club and enjoyed long rides in Wallace, Idaho every summer. Marv was a very beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He is greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Janice Ayres, grandparents Carl and Alice Benson, Orv Ayres, and Winnie Johnson. He is survived by his family, John and Jeanette Ayres, Don and Shirley Ayres, and Jason and Jen Otto. Also survived by many nephews and nieces. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 at Hope Church at Silver Lake, 11329 23rd Drive SE, Everett, WA 98208.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020