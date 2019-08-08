There will be a memorial service for Marvin and Jane Hinricksen at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral home in Marysville on August 15, 2019. Marvin and Jane had been married for over 70 years at the time of their passings. A get together is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. It is an informal gathering and all friends, neighbors and relatives are invited. Jane passed on April 2, 2019 and Marvin on May 24, 2019. They will be buried next summer at the church they were married at in Columbus, ND in 1948. Together again.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 8, 2019