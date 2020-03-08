Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Ashford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin R. Ashford Dec. 29, 1950 - Feb. 25, 2020 Marvin Richard Ashford was born in Portland, OR on December 29, 1950, the son of Delbert and Leona Ashford. He passed away, surrounded by family, on February 25, 2020 at Providence Everett Medical Center. Marvin grew up in Oregon, mostly along the Oregon coast. He enlisted in the Army on January 15, 1968, serving in the Special Forces in both Panama and Vietnam. While in Vietnam he was hit in the face by a grenade which shattered his jaw but did not detonate. He was honorably discharged on January 14, 1974 and returned home. He relocated from Oregon to Mount Vernon, WA and on July 1, 1975 married Judith C. Strand. Their son, Jeremy R. Ashford, was born in February, 1978. She preceded him in death in June, 1978. Marvin married Judi L. Marulla in May, 1981 and they moved to Alaska for two years, where their son, Trevor James Ashford was born in 1982. In 1983 they returned to their home in Stanwood, WA and their daughter, Jamie Marie Ashford, was born in October, 1983. Marvin worked all of his adult life until retirement in the construction field, building homes in Washington and Oregon. He was also a heavy equipment operator for many years and owned MASK Tree Service for seven years. In 2000 he received his certificate in structural welding and retired from welding in 2012. Marvin was an avid deer and elk hunter, taking down a five-point Rocky Mountain elk in 2017. He also enjoyed fishing in Puget Sound and spent much time in his boat fishing and crabbing. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Judith C. Ashford. He is survived by his wife, Judi; three children, Jeremy (Chrissy), Trevor, and Jamie (Steven) Williams; two sisters, Delberta (Trevor) Kyle and Robin (Jerry) Freadman; brothers, Rodney (Brenda), Dennis (Susie) and David (Bea); and special sister-in-law, Cheryl (Greg) Davis; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews and cousins. Marvin also leaves his best friend of many years, Michael Henry; and friend and neighbor, Karla Kittleson. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 8, 2020

