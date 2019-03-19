Marvin F. West O.D. April 1, 1930 - March 16, 2019 Marvin West passed away on Saturday, March 16. 2019. He is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Marvin was raised in Darrington, WA. He joined the US Navy after high school and was stationed in Guam. He met his future wife, Elma Crofts, while they were both in boot camp. Marvin and Elma were married in 1954 and celebrated their 50th anniversary shortly before Elma passed away in 2004. Marvin graduated from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon in 1954 as a Doctor of Optometry. He practiced first in Oak Harbor, WA, and then opened his practice in Arlington, WA, and remained there until he retired in 1994. After retirement Marvin and Elma moved to Elma, WA. An avid bowler, Marvin was on a local senior league and always worked to improve his game. One of his teammates remembers every time he would make a strike, he would turn around with a big grin, come back and sit down and say, "How about that". His sense of humor, his wit, and his smile will be missed. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Arlington Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 19, 2019