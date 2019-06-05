Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Hinricksen. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

August 29, 1925 - May 24, 2019 Marvin Hinricksen passed away May 24, 2019 in Marysville, WA at the age of 93. He leaves behind his three children, Mark Hinricksen, Debra Schmit and Patti Young. His wife of 70 years, Jane Hinricksen, passed away just eight weeks earlier on April 2, 2019. Marvin was born in Crosby, ND on August 29, 1925, to Martin and Jenny Hinricksen. Marvin was the oldest of seven children, with sister, Ardis Richards and brother, Jerry Hinricksen being the last two surviving siblings. He attended school in Crosby and graduated from Crosby High School in 1943. He went on to Business School and graduated a year later. Marvin met his future wife, Jane Watterud, at a dance in Columbus, ND. They both loved to dance and spent a lifetime going to dances. Marvin and Jane married on June 20, 1948 in a small country church, Bethany Lutheran Church, just outside of Columbus. They will be laid to rest at that same churchyard cemetery. They moved to Portland, OR for a short time after they were married, but soon got the call to work in the "Oil Patch" known as Gallup City, just outside of Conrad, MT. All three of their children were born there in the 1950's. Marvin worked for the Hawley Oil Company until 1963, then moved the family to the Marysville area. He became an insurance agent for the United Insurance Agency and later became one of the owners. Marvin loved the insurance business and eventually sold the business to the The Whitfield Insurance Agency in the mid 1980s when he retired. After Marvin and Jane retired, they spent their retirement years in Marysville and their log cabin on Hat Island. They enjoyed boating with their friends on their boat "Gallup City". Marvin and Jane also wintered in Arizona for many years before coming home to Marysville permanently in the 1990's. Marvin leaves behind his three children and their spouses, Mark and his wife, Christine; Debra and her husband, John; and Patti and her husband, Alan. He also leaves behind his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Zac, Hilary, Riley, Max, Matt, Josh, Alora, Debra, Peyton, Sage and Devlin. Marvin was beloved by all that knew him. The world was a much better place because of his presence. Another member of the Greatest Generation... gone. Funeral services for both Marvin and Jane will be announced at a later date.





