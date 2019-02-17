Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin (Starvin) Kortlever. View Sign

Marvin Kortlever of Post Falls, Idaho; our beloved son, father, grandfather, uncle and dear friend was born October 12, 1952. He went to be with Jesus on January 24, 2019. No farewells, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, just in a blink of an eye. It broke our hearts to lose you, you didn't go alone, because part of us went with you, when God welcomed you home. Marvin served his country while stationed in Germany after his Boot Camp in Fort Worth. Marvin was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Dorothy Kortlever. He leaves behind his wife, Gwen Kortlever-Doctor and daughters, Amanda Kortlever (Johnathon) Shannon Phillips (Russell), Jenn Mobbs, Crystal Mobbs and his son, Lonnie Olsen (Melissa); Marv's beloved grandchildren, Myka, Ciera, Kolton, Amberly, Kaeden, Magdalene, Sloan and Braxton. He is also survived by his siblings, Darlene Edwin's (David), Diane Hebert, Dale Kortlever (Dianna) and nephews and nieces whom he loved so much. We will have a open memorial service for Marvin sometime in the spring. In lieu of flowers please donate to suicide prevention



