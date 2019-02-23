Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin L. Fowler. View Sign

Passed away peacefully February 3, 2019, at the age of 84 following a short stay at North Creek Manor A.F.H., Lynnwood, WA, ending his long battle with Dementia/ Alzheimer's. Marvin was born November 29, 1934 in Seattle, WA. Son of Stanley Marvin Fowler, Longview, WA, and Ruth McNulty, Renton, WA. He was raised on Lopez Island, WA, and graduated with three others from Lopez High School in 1953. It was on Lopez Island he met his wife of 64 years, Nancy Goodrow. Marvin and Nancy were married in 1955 while Marvin was serving in the U.S. Navy until 1958. They then moved the family to Mountlake Terrace, WA, in 1959 where he began working for The Boeing Co. in Renton, for 10 years and another 25 years at the Everett Plant, retiring as a Draftsman. Marvin is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Mary Garrett (Mark), Mukilteo, WA, and sons, Bret (Jodi), Lopez, WA, Bart (Stephanie), Lopez, WA, Byron (Carrie), Lynden, WA; 14 grand-children, five great-grand children, and Jazzpurr the Cat. There will be a Celebration of Marvin's life sometime in the Spring date/time TBD. Contact Barton Family Funeral Service to leave a comment about Marvin at



Passed away peacefully February 3, 2019, at the age of 84 following a short stay at North Creek Manor A.F.H., Lynnwood, WA, ending his long battle with Dementia/ Alzheimer's. Marvin was born November 29, 1934 in Seattle, WA. Son of Stanley Marvin Fowler, Longview, WA, and Ruth McNulty, Renton, WA. He was raised on Lopez Island, WA, and graduated with three others from Lopez High School in 1953. It was on Lopez Island he met his wife of 64 years, Nancy Goodrow. Marvin and Nancy were married in 1955 while Marvin was serving in the U.S. Navy until 1958. They then moved the family to Mountlake Terrace, WA, in 1959 where he began working for The Boeing Co. in Renton, for 10 years and another 25 years at the Everett Plant, retiring as a Draftsman. Marvin is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Mary Garrett (Mark), Mukilteo, WA, and sons, Bret (Jodi), Lopez, WA, Bart (Stephanie), Lopez, WA, Byron (Carrie), Lynden, WA; 14 grand-children, five great-grand children, and Jazzpurr the Cat. There will be a Celebration of Marvin's life sometime in the Spring date/time TBD. Contact Barton Family Funeral Service to leave a comment about Marvin at [email protected] Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close