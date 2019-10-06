Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Lee Lovgreen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Lee Lovgreen, 70, passed away on September 19, 2019 after a long battle with M.S. Marvin was born June 6, 1949 in Seattle to Claire and John Lovgreen. Marvin spent his childhood in Silvana, WA, on the Family Dairy Farm. He attended grade school in a four room school house also in Silvana. Marv and Cheryl (Lilloren) were high school sweet hearts (Arlington Class of '67). They were married September 23rd and would have celebrated their 53rd Anniversary this year. Marv worked in the agricultural industry. Marv and Cheryl enjoyed many memorable vacations, they also spent quality time together listening to music, taking scenic drives and going to see local musicians. Marv and Cheryl enjoyed attending antique tractor and car shows and taking peaceful "walks" together. A fan of the Huskies, the Seahawks and the Sonics he had many stories of playing ball back in the day. Most important was his family and living a quiet life on his mini-farm in the country, especially haying season and tending to the calves. Marv is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Cheryl and their four children, Shellie Freeman (Todd), Chris Lovgreen (Dayna), Jen Tingley (John), Angie Wion (Matt): grandchildren Christopher, Jazzy, Angel, Brandon and Alexandra; brother, Mick Lovgreen (Cheryl), sisters, Marion Severud, his twin Margie Mcghan (Marvin), Marilou Bruscas (Tony); his cousin, Heidi Lyons along with many nieces and nephews. The Family would like to thank all the health care providers throughout the years. A celebration of life will be held at Stillaguamish Valley Pioneers Hall, October 13, 2019 at 2:00pm, 20722 67th Ave. N.E. Arlington, WA 98223. Please bring stories to share. Lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Association or The M.S. Foundation (



