Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711

Oct. 2, 1951- Nov. 27, 2019 Born October 2, 1951 in Bremerton, WA to Marvin Napoleon Sr. and Susie (Joseph) Napoleon. Marvin went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of November 27, 2019 in Arlington, WA. He graduated High School from Olympia High School in 1969. He then continued his education and attended college at Eastern Washington graduating with his bachelor's degree. He worked for our people helping the government form the Indian Child Welfare he was one of the first Native Americans to help. He later retired in 1989. For the last 30 years he loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling in his mobile home. He later settled in Tulalip, WA in 1997. Marvin loved his four legged babies, he would take them for their daily walks around the neighborhood. He loved going to bingo, and taking pictures. You never saw him without a camera. He loved watching the Yankees, and Seahawks play. He never missed a game. He enjoyed going to all kinds of events and luncheons. He leaves behind His spouse, Alice Sanches; sons, Joseph Napoleon, Richard Sanchez; sister, Rose (Napoleon) Sicade; grandchildren: Kaylee Napoleon, Richard Sanchez Jr. and Jadin Sanchez; nephew, Frederick Sicade Sr. and nieces, Leandra Napoleon and Tara Parks. He is entering heaven with his parents Marvin and Susie Napoleon Sr; daughter, Jessie Napoleon; brothers, Ron, Don, Terry, Henry, and Sam Napoleon, sister, Ruthanne Napoleon and his two dogs, Bear and Feather; niece, Susan Jones, nephew, Stanton Sicade Sr.; aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with an Interfaith Service to follow at 6:00 pm at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 am at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





