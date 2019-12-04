Oct. 2, 1951- Nov. 27, 2019 Born October 2, 1951 in Bremerton, WA to Marvin Napoleon Sr. and Susie (Joseph) Napoleon. Marvin went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of November 27, 2019 in Arlington, WA. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with an Interfaith Service to follow at 6:00 pm at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 am at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 4, 2019