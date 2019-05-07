Marvin Richard Turk Marvin Turk passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, at the age of 92 at his home in Tulalip, Washington. He was born in Everett, Washington on April 6, 1926 to William and Stella Turk (Maltais). Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Ann Turk (Allbaugh) in July of 2016. Marvin leaves behind six children, Steven Turk, Eric Turk, Marc Turk, Missy Long, John Turk and Patrick Turk; fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great grand-children. Marvin grew up in a family of loggers, working side-by-side with his father and uncles and proudly carried on that tradition as the owner of his own logging company and working side-by-side with his sons throughout the years. Marvin enjoyed his ranch in Tonasket, WA, and driving the winding country roads and exploring that area. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson and was still doing so well into his 80's. A quote his kids heard all the time was "It's just good to be alive" and he certainly lived a full and interesting life. A celebration of Marvin's life will be held at the Everett Eagles on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The address is 1216 Broadway, Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 7, 2019