Marvin Thomas Brown II Marvin Brown II, 66, of Everett, WA, passed away while in the hospital on the morning of May 5, 2019. Marvin was born on March 20, 1953 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a proud member of the American Legion , serving as Post 6 Commander for many years. Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; two stepchildren, Wesley and Maureen; his mother, Lois; two siblings, Bruce and Diane; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 on May 30, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 5 p.m. at Club 170 in Everett. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 22, 2019
