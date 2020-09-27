Marvin Widmann

Marvin W. Widmann, 81, of Marysville, WA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20th.

Marv was born on August 18th in Pasadena, CA. In his youth he grew up in Everett, WA with his parents Lewis and Wilma Widmann. In 1957 he joined the US Navy and spent 5 years serving his country on the USS Bryce Canyon traveling across the Pacific Ocean. He always shared stories with his family about his time in the Philippines, Japan, and on board his ship as a navigator and signalmen.

After his military service he returned to the Pasadena area, married and had two children, Lewis and Roxanne. Soon after he moved back to the Everett area and joined the Everett Police Department in 1963. For 16 years he worked as a patrolman, motorcycle officer, and detective. His retirement was precipitated by a near fatal motorcycle accident that occurred while on duty.

After Marv retired from the police force he began driving truck locally for an assortment of companies, was the Director of Security for the Weyerhaeuser Company in Everett and became an avid golfer. He spent many hours driving across the Northwest to watch his son play small college football and traveling south to Arizona to visit his daughter.

In 1991, he married his loving wife Carol and was blessed with two more sons, Ken and Kevin English. Marv and Carol spent time in Kettle Falls, Lake Wenatchee and Yuma, AZ, before settling in their longtime Marysville home. Marv enjoyed numerous DEW family golf tournaments at the Blue Boy Golf Course, snowmobiling with friends and family all over the Northwest, and spending time at Bethany Christian Assembly in Everett. Marv especially loved hosting his family and friends on his home patio for food, refreshments and laughs. The man loved his tacos!

Marv is survived by his wife Carol Widmann, his sister Meredith and David Russell, his children Lewis and Jodi Widmann, Roxanne and Ron Harman, Ken and Karen English, Kevin and Lisa English, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family wants to give a heartfelt Thank You to the staff at Fieldstone Memory Care of Marysville for the loving and caring atmosphere that filled the last few months of his life, and to the many outstanding doctors and nurses who touched his life for many years. As he always did, Marv lived life with a joke and a smile to the end.

Marv's celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

