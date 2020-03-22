Marwayne Lee Karnoski Marwayne (Waynie) Lee Karnoski, born December 9, 1936 in Longview, WA passed away peacefully at home, in Everett, WA March 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Karnoski and son Rick Karnoski. She is survived by her children, Kim, Pam, Michelle, Mike and Jennifer. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Waynie will be remembered for her love of family and the times she spent in their company. Anyone who knew her, would tell you that one of her greatest joys came from cooking and baking for family and friends. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Nana, and friend. We will miss her greatly. May her soul rest in peace. A service date and time have yet to be determined.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020