Mary was born in Waynoka OK to Colonel Oliver Dick and Nellie Marie Blacker. She moved around a lot till she was 15 then settled in Enid where she met her husband of 51 yrs Fred Allen. They moved to Everett Wa and lived there till her husband passed in 1991. They had 2 children 1 son Dennis and 1 daughter Sharon, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several great great-grandchildren. Mary worked at several different businesses as a bookkeeper which she enjoyed. She loved to laugh and do practical jokes. She passed away peacefully from natural causes. She was a wonderful wife,mother and grandmother. She is dearly missed. July 16, 1922 - January 8, 2020



