Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Betts left us February 15, 2019, just four days shy of her 92nd birthday. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, on February 19, 1927, she grew up with her brother, Richard and younger sister, Jean. In 1948, she met and married Merle G. Betts in Omaha, where she and Merle farmed and started a family. In the late 1950s, they moved to Washington state to pursue Merle's career. After they divorced in 1968, Mary Ann finished raising their three youngest children and started a many decades long career with John Fluke Electronics. In 1994, Mary Ann retired from her career at John Fluke and she enjoyed retired life to its fullest. She spent many hours watching the Mariners on TV, gardening, chatting with her neighbors and spending time with her many cats and dogs over the years. She loved socializing and continued to volunteer at holiday work functions long after her retirement and and stayed very active at Trinity Lutheran Church of Lynnwood throughout the years. She also attended many events and trips with the Lynnwood Senior Center. Later on in life, she enjoyed attending her annual family birthday party at the Lynnwood Olive Garden and was always delighted when she was able to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Mary Ann lived independently in her Lynnwood home until the last eight months of her life. She was forever grateful for her extremely generous neighbors, friends and family for making that possible. In life, Mary Ann was free spirited with a flair for the dramatic. She lived in the moment, for the moment, and engage gregariously with others. She is survived by her sister, Jean Dutton of Florida, her four children, Jennifer McDermott of Clear Lake, WA, Michele Morris of Auburn, WA, Bradley Betts of Everett, WA, Dawn Ritchie of Lopez Island, WA; seven grandchildren, Heather McDermott, Chad Betts, Holly Morris, Russell Ritchie, Jason Betts, Sarah (Morris) Klinger, Randi (Ritchie) Mayberry; and five great grandchildren. At her request, no service was held. In her honor, a portion of her cremains will reside at Lopez Union Cemetery of Lopez Island.



Mary Ann Betts left us February 15, 2019, just four days shy of her 92nd birthday. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, on February 19, 1927, she grew up with her brother, Richard and younger sister, Jean. In 1948, she met and married Merle G. Betts in Omaha, where she and Merle farmed and started a family. In the late 1950s, they moved to Washington state to pursue Merle's career. After they divorced in 1968, Mary Ann finished raising their three youngest children and started a many decades long career with John Fluke Electronics. In 1994, Mary Ann retired from her career at John Fluke and she enjoyed retired life to its fullest. She spent many hours watching the Mariners on TV, gardening, chatting with her neighbors and spending time with her many cats and dogs over the years. She loved socializing and continued to volunteer at holiday work functions long after her retirement and and stayed very active at Trinity Lutheran Church of Lynnwood throughout the years. She also attended many events and trips with the Lynnwood Senior Center. Later on in life, she enjoyed attending her annual family birthday party at the Lynnwood Olive Garden and was always delighted when she was able to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Mary Ann lived independently in her Lynnwood home until the last eight months of her life. She was forever grateful for her extremely generous neighbors, friends and family for making that possible. In life, Mary Ann was free spirited with a flair for the dramatic. She lived in the moment, for the moment, and engage gregariously with others. She is survived by her sister, Jean Dutton of Florida, her four children, Jennifer McDermott of Clear Lake, WA, Michele Morris of Auburn, WA, Bradley Betts of Everett, WA, Dawn Ritchie of Lopez Island, WA; seven grandchildren, Heather McDermott, Chad Betts, Holly Morris, Russell Ritchie, Jason Betts, Sarah (Morris) Klinger, Randi (Ritchie) Mayberry; and five great grandchildren. At her request, no service was held. In her honor, a portion of her cremains will reside at Lopez Union Cemetery of Lopez Island. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close