Sep. 15, 2019 - May 11, 1929 Mary Ann Duncan, 90, who possessed a youthfulness that belied her age, died at home Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Seattle. Beloved by her family, Mary's optimism and sense of humor earned her countless devoted friends. A nurse, attending to her last spring, told her daughter one morning, "I hope you realize just how special your mom is!" The answer was "Yes! Absolutely!" Born in Helena, Montana, May 11, 1929, she was the only girl among the five children of Victor and Martha Magnus. She and her brothers were raised ranching and farming in Montana's Ruby River Valley, one of the most beautiful places on earth. Carlton Duncan, her husband of 42 years, proposed to her at sunset while sitting on the ridge above the namesake spring on her family's Silver Spring Ranch. They married on July 6, 1947, and eventually settled in Marysville and Everett where they raised their three children. She retired from Snohomish County finance department in 1994 after 20 years with the county. In retirement she traveled the world with her friends and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Marysville most of her adulthood. Mary had a kind heart, and like her mother before her, she was a legendary cook and avid gardener. She was such a happy person who was interested in the world around her. She visited the Ballard Locks to see migrating salmon with her friends at Brookdale Senior Living just two weeks before she died. She loved her children, grand- and-great-grandchildren deeply and was proud of their every achievement. She celebrated her 90th in the hospital after breaking five ribs and her ankle and suffered from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and heart failure. She bravely rallied after each health setback so that we thought we could have her with us many more years. She was preceded in death by Carl in 1989 and their daughter, Barbara Miller (John) in 2013; as well as her brothers, Lindy Magnus and Nevin Magnus. She is survived by daughter, Carolyn Duncan; and son, Larry Duncan (Gail); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brothers, John Magnus and Victor Magnus; and Carl's and her brothers' families. A memorial service and reception are set for September 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., the Hall at Fauntleroy, 9131 California Ave., SW, Seattle. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to your favorite nonprofit organization. See more at



