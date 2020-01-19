Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Fierke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(Stark) July 12,1941-January 12, 2020 Mary was born in Prescott, WI in 1941. She was the youngest of four children born to Hilbert and Louella Stark. She married Gene Fierke in November of 1967. They were then blessed with the birth of their only child, Jason Fierke in 1968. They lived in Minnesota and made a move to Seattle, WA in 1973, then settled in Marysville, WA in 1978. Mary enjoyed gardening, traveling, was a wonderful cook and loved to host get togethers at their home. She also loved shopping with her best friend, Susan Langager, especially for shoes! Mary had a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. She fought a courageous battle of Dementia and showed us all that she was a fighter. Mary leaves behind her husband, Gene of 52 years; son, Jason (Amy, and step-grandchildren, Steven and Ellie); her brother, Ronald Stark; best friends, Susan and Curt Langager; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. A special thank you to friends and neighbors, Jeff and Sheila Davis; and friend, Angie Doebke for their love and support over the past couple of years. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Betty and brother, Donald. Mary will be very missed by all her family and friends. The family would like to thank Cedar Creek Adult Family Home in Marysville for their compassion, and extraordinary care they gave to Mary. There will be a celebration of life held for Mary at a later date. We will notify everyone when it is scheduled.



(Stark) July 12,1941-January 12, 2020 Mary was born in Prescott, WI in 1941. She was the youngest of four children born to Hilbert and Louella Stark. She married Gene Fierke in November of 1967. They were then blessed with the birth of their only child, Jason Fierke in 1968. They lived in Minnesota and made a move to Seattle, WA in 1973, then settled in Marysville, WA in 1978. Mary enjoyed gardening, traveling, was a wonderful cook and loved to host get togethers at their home. She also loved shopping with her best friend, Susan Langager, especially for shoes! Mary had a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. She fought a courageous battle of Dementia and showed us all that she was a fighter. Mary leaves behind her husband, Gene of 52 years; son, Jason (Amy, and step-grandchildren, Steven and Ellie); her brother, Ronald Stark; best friends, Susan and Curt Langager; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. A special thank you to friends and neighbors, Jeff and Sheila Davis; and friend, Angie Doebke for their love and support over the past couple of years. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Betty and brother, Donald. Mary will be very missed by all her family and friends. The family would like to thank Cedar Creek Adult Family Home in Marysville for their compassion, and extraordinary care they gave to Mary. There will be a celebration of life held for Mary at a later date. We will notify everyone when it is scheduled. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close