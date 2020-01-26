Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Hartshorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann O. Hartshorn Jan. 9, 1940 - Dec. 27, 2019 Mary Ann O. Hartshorn went home to be with the Lord December 27, 2019. She was 79 years old and had a long battle with cancer. She was born January 9, 1940 to John Thomas and Olga Freda (Lange) Royer of Myrtle Point, OR. She graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1958. Mary Ann was married to her loving husband of 55 years, Warren A. Hartshorn and resided in Marysville, WA. She followed her husband moving many times as he advanced his career throughout the Northwest and supported the family every time. She always loved deeply her five children, 18 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary Ann was a member of Berean Baptist Church of Marysville, WA. She worked for GTE, and after 30 years, retired from Verizon, May 4, 2006. Her passion was to knit and crochet blankets and sweaters for all her children and grandchildren. Mary Ann made many hats and wash clothes for the Providence Regional Cancer Partnership, patients, staff, and anyone she met. Mary Ann's journey through life has left footprints of kindness and love, courage and compassion, joy and faith that even when she is gone, the trail she left behind continues to inspire us. Mary Ann is loved by all who knew her and missed by everyone. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020

