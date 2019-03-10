Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Berger. View Sign





Oct. 12, 1952 - Feb. 12, 2019 Mary Berger passed away in Stanwood, WA due to kidney and heart failure on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born October 12, 1952 to the late Nick and Mary Schneider in Everett, WA. Mary graduated from Everett High School. Married to Rocky Berger for 47 years. Mary is survived by Rocky; and her two children, Scott Berger and Paulette Perez (Ezdra); along with five grandchildren, Jalynn, Jade, Gabriel, Dominic, and Lorenzo; also by her sister, Roberta (Pat); and two brothers, Nick and Paul (Cindy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary worked most of her life between Providence Hospital and Boeing. If she was not at work you could find her playing bingo with friends trying to hit a Jackpot at Tulalip. She would also spend time crafting, Before health issues Mary would spend time sewing Christmas stockings every year to be filled for children who would not always have something under the tree. Anyone who had the privilege of being a friend of Mary knew that they had a friend for life. If you needed something Mary was always willing find a way to help. Most of all, she was giving of her time even when she did not have time to give. Mary was devoted to her family and there was nothing that made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren and family. If there was a school play, soccer, dance recital and a 30 second performance she was going to be there, if you asked. There is not a day that will go by that we will not notice that something is missing here on earth, but we do have the blessed assurance that she is with our Savior Jesus. We will be having a Celebration of Mary's life in late spring / early summer. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

