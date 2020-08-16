Mary Bradley (formerly Lindsell) passed away August 3 from cancer at her home in Oso, WA surrounded by family.



Mary was born in Olympia, WA on May 15, 1942. She grew up in Roseburg, OR, moved to Aracata, CA in high school; studying in England and touring Europe before graduating. She attended the University of Oregon receiving a BSN in 1964. She later attended the University of Colorado earning an MSN in 1980. She lived in Cheyenne, WY for 22 years; serving her community as a public health nurse and eventually working for the state. She moved back to Washington in 1992 and continued working in public health until her retirement in 2005.



Mary wed her beloved Ike in 1999. They enjoyed traveling around the world adventuring and spending time with their families most of all. Mary was an avid reader and active in the Unitarian Church. Mary had a servant heart and took great joy in volunteering in local charities.



She is survived by her husband Fred "Ike" Bradley and her children Tatia (Mark) Holme and Eric Netzner; grand children Matthew and Tegan; her sister Sarah (Chuck) Spalding and Anne (Dennis) Doherty; step children Celia Johnson, Jennifer and Steve Bradley and their families.

Mary Bradley In Loving Memory