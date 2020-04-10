Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Buyagawan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Cristina Buyagawan Dec. 25, 1948 - April 4, 2020 Mary Cristina Buyagawan died April 4, 2020 in Everett, WA at the age of 71. Born December 25, 1948 in Pico, La Trinidad, Philippines, she moved to Los Angeles, CA after graduating from the University of Baguio in the Philippines. Mary met her husband (Jaime Sr.) in Los Angeles, California, married, and a year later and moved to Covington, WA in 1973 where they raised their family. Over the years she was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church and BIBAK of the Pacific Northwest. Mary worked for Harborview Medical Center. She served in a variety of roles over her tenure. Her most recent role serving as Program Coordinator on the surgical services team. Outside of work she found great joy in spending time with her four grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Norman (Jennifer) of Sea Tac, WA and Jaime Jr. (Shelley) of Bellingham, WA; sister, Delta Nabus; and brother, Godfrey Tompao in the Philippines; grandsons, Graham and Sawyer Buyagawan; and granddaughters, Allie and Harper Buyagawan. Mary will be interned with her late husband Jaime Buyagawan Sr at Tahoma National Cemetery. Due to the unprecedented nature surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic, a ceremonial gathering and memorial will be delayed until a more appropriate time.



Mary Cristina Buyagawan Dec. 25, 1948 - April 4, 2020 Mary Cristina Buyagawan died April 4, 2020 in Everett, WA at the age of 71. Born December 25, 1948 in Pico, La Trinidad, Philippines, she moved to Los Angeles, CA after graduating from the University of Baguio in the Philippines. Mary met her husband (Jaime Sr.) in Los Angeles, California, married, and a year later and moved to Covington, WA in 1973 where they raised their family. Over the years she was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church and BIBAK of the Pacific Northwest. Mary worked for Harborview Medical Center. She served in a variety of roles over her tenure. Her most recent role serving as Program Coordinator on the surgical services team. Outside of work she found great joy in spending time with her four grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Norman (Jennifer) of Sea Tac, WA and Jaime Jr. (Shelley) of Bellingham, WA; sister, Delta Nabus; and brother, Godfrey Tompao in the Philippines; grandsons, Graham and Sawyer Buyagawan; and granddaughters, Allie and Harper Buyagawan. Mary will be interned with her late husband Jaime Buyagawan Sr at Tahoma National Cemetery. Due to the unprecedented nature surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic, a ceremonial gathering and memorial will be delayed until a more appropriate time. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close