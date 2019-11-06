Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Catherine Risen. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters with Cassidy 1702 Pacific Ave Everett , WA 982014027 (425)-252-2191 Service 11:30 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish 2619 Cedar St View Map Send Flowers Obituary

With deep sadness we share the passing of Mary Catherine (Carman) Risen, age 94, on October 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Dodge City, Kansas to Ira Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Carman. Mary was 4 years old when the family moved to Washington and settled in the Everett area. Mary attended Immaculate Conception School, South Junior High School and Everett High School. While a senior in high school, Mary met her forever love – Morris Risen. They were married a year later before Morris left for the Navy service in WWII. While Morris was away, Mary worked in the lab at Soundview Pulp and Paper and also, as a "Rosie the Riveter" in the Everett Boeing plant. With Morris' return at the end of the war, they purchased their first home and Morris began a 38–year career with Scott Paper Company. Mary chose to be a fulltime homemaker and a stay-at-home mom for their children. Mary enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, ceramics and, especially, Spring gardening with many flowers for a lovely yard. The family grew to five children and activities were managed to include involvement in church, school and social activities. It was a busy, active home where friends and relatives were always welcome. As the children grew up and left home, Mary decided she would like a part-time job outside the home. She accepted a position with Everett City Employee Credit Union. The Credit Union grew and Mary enjoyed her expanded full-time job. She stayed with the Credit Union serving as manager before retiring after 25 years with the Credit Union. Mary and Morris were proud of their children and all they have accomplished. Their love, respect and caring for family and friends made the family's journey in life a happy adventure with treasured memories. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Morris E., daughter, Susan Lynn, six siblings, and son-in-law, Ronald Sturtz. She is survived by sister, Shirley Louise Moses, and children, Sharon Lee Risen-Roberts (Gary), Michael Risen (Bonny), Sandra Lou (Risen) Sturtz, Mark Alan Risen (Christine), and numerous grand/great grandchildren. Services for Mary will be at 11:30 am, on November 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 2619 Cedar St., Everett, WA.





