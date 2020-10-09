1/1
Mary DeBoo
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary DeBoo of Brier, Washington passed away peacefully of natural causes at 12:15 PM on Saturday afternoon the 3rd of October, 2020 at St. Joseph Residence adjacent to Providence Mount St. Vincent in Seattle, Washington. Mary was one day shy of 91. A limited size Catholic funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday October 16th, 2020 at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Bothell, Washington and streamed live on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stbrendancatholicbothell. The Rite of Committal to be celebrated at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, Washington. Please see Obituaries at www.BartonFuneral.com to learn more about Mary or to leave a comment.

October 4, 1929 - October 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved