Mary DeBoo of Brier, Washington passed away peacefully of natural causes at 12:15 PM on Saturday afternoon the 3rd of October, 2020 at St. Joseph Residence adjacent to Providence Mount St. Vincent in Seattle, Washington. Mary was one day shy of 91. A limited size Catholic funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday October 16th, 2020 at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Bothell, Washington and streamed live on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stbrendancatholicbothell. The Rite of Committal to be celebrated at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, Washington. Please see Obituaries at www.BartonFuneral.com to learn more about Mary or to leave a comment.

October 4, 1929 - October 3, 2020