Dec. 28, 1945 - March 29, 2019 Mary Diana Castora, 73, went to be with the Lord March 29, 2019. Mary, mostly known as Diana, was born December 28, 1945 in Londonderry, OH. Mary grew up in Racine, WI with a large family, migrating with many of them in the early 70's to Marysville, WA. Mary also lived in Missoula, MT for 10 years. Mary is survived by her two sons, Samuel and Matthew Castora; granddaughter, Sarah; great granddaughter Alexandra; sisters, Joan, Katie, Linda, Shelly; cousins, nieces, nephews. Lots of folks loved her and called her Auntie. Mary enjoyed spending time with friends and family, she could make anyone laugh with her brunt personality. The light in heaven got brighter when she went home. Mary spent time working with the Attorney General's office for the state of Washington. Mary really enjoyed living in the historic Wilma Building in Missoula, MT, the city, and friends she met there, the nature there, the Blackfoot River was special to her. Mary loved to take long drives, once venturing from Seattle to Houston in a Cadillac. More recently she enjoyed The Young and the Restless with a cup of coffee. Mary is loving, honest, Johnson (maiden name) tough, funny, brave, caring, generous, Legendary from Londonderry! Mary is preceded in death by husband, George; daughter, Katie; mom, Gladys; brother, Lee; sister, Carole; and dad, Orville. There's a big gathering in heaven with Mary and Jesus. According with Mary's wishes, there will be no services. Diana will be in our hearts forever. See you in heaven Mom. Love, Sammy



