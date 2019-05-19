Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Duryee. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Webb Duryee Mary Webb Duryee of Everett, WA, was born to O.T. and Amanda Webb June 10, 1918 and passed away peacefully April 22, 2019. She was preceded by her beloved parents, husband Danny, two sisters-in-law, two nieces, a great niece, and countless dear friends. She lived in the same northwest Everett neighborhood her entire life, and though she traveled far and wide, and kept a winter house for years in Palm Springs, CA, Mary was an Everett girl through and through. She loved her school years and made lifelong friends at Washington Grade School in the 1920s, and later at Everett High (class of '35) where she became a proud Seagull. Well into her nineties she got a kick out of singing the EHS fight song as she rode down Colby in front of the school. She so enjoyed attending the 100th birthday event for her grade school building in 2007, and then, in 2010, the 100th birthday event for the classic EHS building. Mary graduated in 1939 with a History degree from the University of Washington , where she was the president of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta. She was a loyal Theta and a Huskies fan all her life. Her marriage in 1941 to Dan Duryee, Jr. (also EHS class of '35) was the beginning of a great partnership and romance that lasted almost 50 years. Mary and Dan thought of themselves as just a couple of kids who believed in their hometown, but they shared a real passion for people. With Dan's magnetic personality and business acumen, and Mary's charm and organizational skills, they were quite a dynamic pair. During the war years, Mary got her real estate license and joined the staff of D. A. Duryee & Co., where she worked alongside her father-in-law while Dan was away. She was soon coordinating every aspect of the family firm, already in those years an anchor in Downtown Everett. Years later Dan said Mary kept things going so well while he was gone that they'd never have made it without her. When Dan returned, Mary became a full time housewife. She got involved with her church and several active volunteer groups, stayed involved with many downtown organizations, and made sure her calendar was always full. In 1947 she joined the Everett Woman's Book Club, which became a huge part of her life. While raising her two daughters, Mary became a Camp Fire Leader, and had ten very happy years as "Miss Mary" and as "Mrs. D." Mary and Dan kept joining organizations, sitting on boards, and taking on more and more projects, together and individually. Their happiness was infectious and almost as dazzling as the way they looked on the dance floor. They became a part of the fabric of Everett. When Dan died in 1990, Mary carried on with their charitable work and stayed involved with friends near and far. Her Humanities book club group was a highlight of her life from 1947 until 2012, and many of her closest friends were part of that precious group. Mary and Dan adored their two grandchildren, and over the years Mary had the chance to get to know them both very well. She was thrilled to become, at age 100, a great-grandmother. As a family, we are most proud of Mary's gift for Friendship, and her way of seeing the good in everyone she knew. She had an excellent memory for names and details, had ridiculously good hearing, was a great cook, a good dancer, and a voracious reader. She had a terrific sense of style, could arrange flowers like a pro, had a pretty decent golf swing, and loved playing bridge. Above all, and to the end, she was always the Hostess. She could coordinate a guest list of 65 or enjoy a one-to-one cup of tea, glass of wine, or, in the old days with Dan, a dry martini. We will miss that bright and curious look in her eyes. Mary is survived by her daughters, Maureen and Margaret ("Mugsy"), her grandchildren, Gavin and Amanda, Gavin's wife Kathryn ("Katie") and their daughter Ember. Mary is also survived by Maureen's husband, David, her nephew, niece, and a large number of extended family members for whom she was "Aunt Mary." She leaves many close friends and a team of wonderful caregivers who truly loved her. She also leaves her dearest and oldest friend, Billie Lee Dean Torkelson Carpenter. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 1:00 pm, at First Presbyterian Church of Everett. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to . www.heraldnet.com/?s=Mary+Duryee: Everett loses one of its "great ladies," Mary Duryee, at 100. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019

