Mary Evelyn Butler King 1936-2019 Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, steadfast advocate for women's rights, children's education and family life. Born June 2, 1936, Chicago, IL. Died April 5, 2019, Edmonds, WA. Mary Butler was born to parents, Mary Evelyn and John Soule Butler. Her father served in the Army Corps of Engineers and died when she was 4 years old. Mary and her mother moved to Omaha to live with her grandparents, Marie and Tilden Cleveland Smith. Mary stayed with them in Omaha for most of her early school years while her mother worked in San Francisco. Her mother married John Ritchie, who had served in the Navy during World War II. They resettled in Manchester, WA, and Mary joined them there for her high school years. She graduated from South Kitsap High School as class valedictorian in 1954. While in high school she met her future husband, Richard A. King, at a debate tournament. The two attended the University of Washington and were debate partners during her first year of college. They married in 1955 and Mary turned her attention to raising their children. After Dick graduated, they moved to Everett, WA, where he taught at Everett Community College and began a long career in politics. She was a full partner in his political life. The two attended the Democratic National Convention in 1960 and were inspired by John F. Kennedy and later Robert Kennedy. In Everett, Mary and Dick raised their four children, Douglas, Diana, Shawn and Sherry. Later they would play important roles in the lives of their grandchildren: Travis, Sinclair, Sierra, Patrick, Jacinta and Conan, and great-grandson Zieke. Both Travis and Sierra lived with their grandparents for a time. Mary was her husband's unofficial campaign manager from the first time he ran for office in 1964. She organized volunteers to go to the courthouse and spent hours typing addresses in triplicate. Dick King served in the Washington State Legislature for 30 years and she played a role in all his campaigns. She was active in the Snohomish County Democratic Women's Club and League of Women Voters. She served as precinct committeewoman and hosted caucuses in their home. She encouraged neighborhood high school students to attend and get involved, and many credit her for their interest in politics. She also served a PTA President at Everett's Roosevelt Elementary School. Mary and Dick King were early members of the Everett Unitarian Fellowship, later the Evergreen Unitarian Fellowship in Marysville, WA. She served on the church board and as president. She began working as a parent educator in the Everett Community College cooperative preschool program in 1980. While working, she returned to college and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Western Washington University. As her master's thesis she designed an Early Learning Center and was instrumental in getting EvCC's center built to provide affordable child care on campus. She coordinated EvCC's Family Life Education program. She taught courses in early childhood education and parent education. She administered the child care center. Course offerings for parents and future educators expanded, as did the Early Learning Center on campus. She created classes for parents of infants and held some classes in a senior center so the seniors, parents and infants could interact. She was devoted to the idea of cooperative schooling, where parents supported each other in raising their children. The parents in one class went on to create cooperatives in both babysitting and tool-sharing. Mary also served on the inaugural Snohomish County Children's Commission, the first of its kind in the state. She was chair of the childcare subcommittee and worked to change zoning laws so that it was easier to start local childcare homes. At the college, she worked on campus-wide initiatives and was a welcoming presence to both students and staff. After she suffered a stroke in 2002 she continued to work, and became an advocate for accessibility and mobility on campus. She retired after over 20 years at the college. In their later years Dick and Mary lived in Lacey and Port Angeles, WA. Following his death in January of 2018, she moved to a retirement home in Shoreline, WA, where she was living when she passed away. A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Unitarian Fellowship at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Donations are suggested to Planned Parenthood and the Washington State Children's Alliance.



