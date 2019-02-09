Mary E. Mull Mary Elizabeth Mull, of Marysville, WA, went home to be with her LORD peacefully on January 21, 2019 at the age of 78 years, after a three-year decline due to dementia. Mary was born on April 19, 1940 in Everett, WA, to Norman "Bob" George and Ruth George. She received her diploma from Lake Stevens High School in 1958. She was an alumna of Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho. She completed her academic pursuits at the University of Washington with a Master's in Education. During her teaching in Port Orchard, WA, she met and married John Lee Mull, a marine stationed in Brem-erton, WA, on December 28, 1963. Mary taught at Marysville Pilchuck High School before opening her own preschool business, Sonshine Preschool with her dear friend Cathy Russell. In 2005 she retired from her preschool business and continued her enjoyment of teaching by assisting in homeschooling her cheris-hed grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, a devoted wife. We are blessed to have had her in our lives. She was a gifted singer that too few were graced to be able to witness. She is lovingly remem-bered by Noelle Christina Coffelt of Stanwood, WA, John Jr (Jennifer) of Granite Falls, WA, and Kara (Travis) Parkin of Star, ID. Mary will be fondly remembered by her precious grandchildren, Brandon Coffelt, Kendra Coffelt and Jordan Coffelt, EliyanahParkin, JudiahParkin and ZephaniaParkin. She is survived by her siblings, Linda (Jack) Smith of Stanwood, WA, Cheryl (Tom) Thomas of Lake Stevens, WA, Ron (Alma) George of Everett, WA, and Melody Johnson of Arlington, WA; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lee Mull. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to Brookdale of Stanwood, Evergreen Hospice and Doctor James Fletcher for her end of life care and compassion. A special Thank you to her brother, Ron George (Alma) who faithfully visited her every week for the past three years. We extend an invitation to all who would like to join us to celebrate her life at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 16, 2019. at the Marysville Church of the Nazarene (Generations Community Church) 8240 64th St NE, Marysville, WA 98270.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Mull.
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
(360) 659-3711
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2019