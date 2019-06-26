Sept. 13, 1927 – June 20, 2019 Mary was born in Sedro Woolley, WA, in 1927 and came to Monroe, WA, in 1946. She worked for Cedergreen Frozen Foods where she met her husband of 55 years, Livio. They owned the Park Place Grocery in Monroe from 1952 to 1977. Time during retirement was spent fishing, hiking, clam digging, and traveling with Livio. She was also a member of St. Mary of the Valley Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Mary was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Patrick (Agnes), Mike, Dennis (Carlene) McCarthy and sister, Maggie (Fred McClintock). She is survived by her children, Lee (Chris), Ann, and Alan Ottini; grand-children, Julie (Jess Coykendall) and Steve Ottini; great grandchildren, Bella and Cooper Coykendall; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is being held at St. Mary of the Valley Catholic Church, Monroe, WA on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Rosary before mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be sent to Sky Valley Food Bank, P.O. Box 724, Monroe, WA 98272.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 26, 2019