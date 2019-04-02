Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary F. Handy. View Sign

Mary Handy of Stanwood, WA, failed to overcome her recent illness, and died from the complications of pneumonia and COPD, at the age of 58. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Lee and Madelyn Handy, and her dear sister, Susan L. Handy, all of Everett, WA. She is survived by her beloved sons, Tony Morris, Seattle, WA: Andy Morris, of Lake Stevens, WA, and Jeffrey Young of Everett. Also, her ex-husband, Jack Morris and Jeffrey's dad, Dave Young both of Everett, and her brother, Rick Handy of Granite Falls, WA. Mary was born in Everett, on May 15, 1960. She graduated from Everett High School and attended Central Washington University and Everett Community College. She loved the ocean, and all things involving beach time and fishing. Mary was a legendary hostess, a fabulous cook, with an easy smile and an unforgettably contagious laugh. Her family and friends will forever remember her love of music, her zest for adventure, her happy go lucky persona, and her inability to be on time. A gathering of remembrance in celebration of her life will be held at the Solie Funeral Home in Everett on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 4pm.



3301 Colby Ave.

Everett , WA 98201

