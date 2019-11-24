Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Fahey Erickson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday afternoon, November 9, 2019, Mary Fahey Erickson peacefully left this world surrounded by her adoring children. Mary was born on a farm in Arlington, WA to Olga and Jack Fahey on April 17, 1924. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Donald. The family was later blessed with her amazing brother John Fahey (Uncle Buzz). Mary was raised in Everett, WA where she attended one of the early classes at Immaculate Conception School. Mary loved tap dancing and excelled as both a student and teacher at Betty Spooner's School of Dance. After graduating from Everett High School she used her secretarial skills working at Weyerhaeuser's. Mary married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Pink" Erickson. After travelling with the military Mary and Pink settled in Ferndale, WA where Pink taught high school and coached football. During this time they happily brought four children into the world, Dennis, Christy, Julie and Nancy. Mary loved being a mother and was a natural at the venture. Her kindness, strength, love and laughter influenced her children each day. She enjoyed the non-stop whirlwind of supporting her kids through all their activities and sports. Mary was always their biggest fan! Along with all her motherly tasks Mary worked at Tom McDonough's Jewelry. Later she shared her expertise with her daughter, Nancy, at Erickson's Jewelry Store on Colby Avenue. Mary's knowledge of bookkeeping and retail skills, along with her love of people, made her more than a perfect employee for many years. Mary was a spiritual person who treasured being a greeter at Immaculate's Saturday evening Mass. She always enjoyed gathering with friends for the Spaghetti Feeds and Steak BBQs at the Knights of Columbus. Mary leaves behind a loving family, her brother, John Fahey and wife, Linda; her children, Dennis and wife, Marilyn, Christy, Julie, Nancy and husband, Gary Hunter. Missing their Grandmother are grandsons; Jamie and wife, Deja, great granddaughter, Cree, and her great great grand daughter, Akari; Ryan, Bryce and wife, Mary and great grandchildren, Brennan, Kieran, Thalia and Yesenia. She will be missed by nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends. Mary will be greeted with love and laughter by Pink and her grandson, Kieran Johnson. We want to especially thank her incredible caretakers, Rose Mata, Darla Roalson, and Tagilala Vakacacani who were always there during her final years. Donations may be made in her honor to the Providence Seattle Hospice whose wisdom, and kindness guided us through this journey. Mary's "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date.



On Saturday afternoon, November 9, 2019, Mary Fahey Erickson peacefully left this world surrounded by her adoring children. Mary was born on a farm in Arlington, WA to Olga and Jack Fahey on April 17, 1924. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Donald. The family was later blessed with her amazing brother John Fahey (Uncle Buzz). Mary was raised in Everett, WA where she attended one of the early classes at Immaculate Conception School. Mary loved tap dancing and excelled as both a student and teacher at Betty Spooner's School of Dance. After graduating from Everett High School she used her secretarial skills working at Weyerhaeuser's. Mary married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Pink" Erickson. After travelling with the military Mary and Pink settled in Ferndale, WA where Pink taught high school and coached football. During this time they happily brought four children into the world, Dennis, Christy, Julie and Nancy. Mary loved being a mother and was a natural at the venture. Her kindness, strength, love and laughter influenced her children each day. She enjoyed the non-stop whirlwind of supporting her kids through all their activities and sports. Mary was always their biggest fan! Along with all her motherly tasks Mary worked at Tom McDonough's Jewelry. Later she shared her expertise with her daughter, Nancy, at Erickson's Jewelry Store on Colby Avenue. Mary's knowledge of bookkeeping and retail skills, along with her love of people, made her more than a perfect employee for many years. Mary was a spiritual person who treasured being a greeter at Immaculate's Saturday evening Mass. She always enjoyed gathering with friends for the Spaghetti Feeds and Steak BBQs at the Knights of Columbus. Mary leaves behind a loving family, her brother, John Fahey and wife, Linda; her children, Dennis and wife, Marilyn, Christy, Julie, Nancy and husband, Gary Hunter. Missing their Grandmother are grandsons; Jamie and wife, Deja, great granddaughter, Cree, and her great great grand daughter, Akari; Ryan, Bryce and wife, Mary and great grandchildren, Brennan, Kieran, Thalia and Yesenia. She will be missed by nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends. Mary will be greeted with love and laughter by Pink and her grandson, Kieran Johnson. We want to especially thank her incredible caretakers, Rose Mata, Darla Roalson, and Tagilala Vakacacani who were always there during her final years. Donations may be made in her honor to the Providence Seattle Hospice whose wisdom, and kindness guided us through this journey. Mary's "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close